Commodity picks: September 18, 2017

Castor Seed
Castor seed prices are expected to trade higher on lower planting, amid good export demand. Prices at the Deesa market are expected to trade towards Rs 4,760 a quintal, from the current levels of Rs 4,684 a quintal.
Cotton oilcake
Cotton oilcake prices are currently trading at Rs 1,500 a quintal in the Akola market. Prices are moving lower due to weak demand from the cattle feed industry. Prices are expected to decline further towards Rs 1,470 per quintal in the coming days due to subdued demand and pressure on account of new crop arrival.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
