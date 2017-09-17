Commodity picks: September 18, 2017

Castor Seed



prices are expected to trade higher on lower planting, amid good export Prices at the Deesa market are expected to trade towards Rs 4,760 a quintal, from the current levels of Rs 4,684 a quintal.



oilcake prices are currently at Rs 1,500 a quintal in the Akola market. Prices are moving lower due to weak from the feed industry. Prices are expected to decline further towards Rs 1,470 per quintal in the coming days due to subdued and pressure on account of new crop arrival.Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain