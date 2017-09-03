Commodity picks: September 4, 2017

Turmeric Turmeric is currently trading at Rs 7,608 a quintal in the Nizamabad market. Demand is expected to improve ahead of festival season, which could support prices. In the coming days, prices are expected to move higher towards Rs 7,700 a quintal. Castor seed Castor seed is expected to trade higher towards Rs 4,630 - 4,650 a quintal in the coming days, from the current level of Rs 4,551. Lower acreage in the coming season, amid tighter stocks for the remaining months, is likely to support prices. Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss ...