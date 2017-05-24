Comprehensive gold policy on cards

The government is working on a gold policy that will aim at building a higher level of transparency, increase value addition, and protect customers while ensuring the growth of this job-creating sector. The government, in principle, has decided to set up a gold spot exchange, improve measures for compliance by the jewellery industry, increase value addition in the gold business, implement mandatory hallmarking for jewellery, set up a bullion bank, and prepare good delivery norms and gold standards, among many things it seeks to do. The NITI Aayog had also proposed a tax on ...