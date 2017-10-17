Compulsory hallmarking: Worried jewellers await rules on self-certification

Reports of of jewellery after the government notified the revised (BIS) Act last week have sent ripples across the jewellery industry. Many big players have started claiming they sell only hallmarked jewellery. However, those selling non-hallmarked jewellery are prioritising sale of such jewellery and others are considering various options, including self-certification, till all jewellery is hallmarked.



According a report released two years ago by the World Council, “Only 30 per cent of Indian jewellery is currently hallmarked. There are widespread differences in purity and an average under-caratage of anywhere between 10 per cent and 15 per cent.”

Making hallmarking of jewellery compulsory has a big impact from the demand perspective as old jewellery will have to be converted to new compliant jewellery and its caratage will also have to be 14, 18 or 22, as mandated by the BIS Act, once it is implemented. Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst, Demand, GFMS Thomson Reuters, said, “From the fresh demand perspective, it could be significant as we are looking at conversion of average 85 per cent purity (sold as 91.6 per cent) jewellery to actual 91.6 per cent.” Jewellers, on average, sell less pure jewellery, especially in northern states and in rural area where hallmarking has not picked up. The national average of purity is estimated at 85 per cent compared with the claim of 100 per cent.

One big jeweller said those selling less pure or non-hallmarked jewellery “would want to get rid of the jewellery that is of lower purity”. There should be good discounts offered to customers, he added. The government note on the BIS Act, 2016, said, “In the new Act which came into force from October 12, enabling provisions have also been made for making hallmarking of precious metal articles mandatory. The new Act also allows multiple types of simplified conformity assessment schemes, including self-declaration of conformity against a standard, which will give simplified options to manufacturers to adhere to the standards and get certificates of conformity.” Jewellers are also waiting for detailed rules from the BIS how self-certification will be permitted and whether these will solve their problems. However, sources Business Standard spoke to said the government would provide time for handling old stocks that were not in conformity with the Act.