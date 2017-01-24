Consider taking profits as markets may go down in first half: Mixo Das

Asian markets face a lot of headwinds which could drag their performance in the first half of 2017, says Mixo Das, equity strategist at Nomura. In an interview with Samie Modak, Das says is relatively better placed given its low export dependence and should outperform the Asian peers this year. Edited excerpts:

in his inauguration speech once again reiterated his protectionist stance. How big is this a risk for equities?

is a big risk. So far we don’t how far he will go with this. But is clear that there will be some kind of protectionism by the United States of America (US). could end up being some minor adjustments. But could even be significant tariffs for specific countries like or Mexico. So clearly, that is a major downside for Asian economies. But given that there isn’t much clarity yet we haven’t factored in our forecasts.

So far we haven’t seen much adverse reaction from the markets though. What is the concern then?

From the Asian perspective the most important thing is the growth differential. So what matters is not just the growth, but also the growth in US. The best way to judge the growth there is probably to look at the 10-year bond yield. From a protectionist's standpoint, most people haven’t fully assumed the negative impact on Asian economies simply because we don’t have much information right now. Similarly, economists have not yet fully factored in what could happen in the US. Our rates strategist in the US thinks that the 10-year bond yields could go up to 2.8 per cent to 3 per cent by the middle of this year. This will translate into negative reaction for the Asian markets.

If the US yields harden to three per cent, how will capital flows into Asia be impacted?

The outflow we have seen so far are nothing compared to inflows we saw from 2009. If we see further increase in US bond yields, I would assume more outflow. Markets that are more sensitive to capital flows and where the share of foreign trading to total trading is higher will be affected more. will be less impacted by the portfolio outflows simply because their foreign trading share is relatively lower at 20-25 per cent as against other Asian markets that have more than 50 per cent share.

Given the headwinds, what is the outlook for and other Asian markets in 2017?

Our full-year outlook for Asia, excluding Japan, is quite flat. We think the first half will be more challenging and the second half will be better. In the first half, we are also seeing more risks not just due to US bond yields but also from and from property prices and. All these factors will combine to make for a challenging first half. Even within this overall V-shaped pattern for 2017, we will see differentiation by countries. at this point is actually our biggest overweight market in Asia.

Given the weak near-term outlook, how do you play the market?

I would consider taking profits sometime soon. If the that you are holding have done well, then maybe is time to book profits. However, in line with our v-shaped assumption, I would be looking to buy closer to the end of the second quarter.

What are the reasons for Nomura’s overweight stance on India?

India’s growth is less dependent on global developments. Therefore offers solid growth at a time when you’re really seeing a lot of downside risks in many major economies, including China. So that plays in India’s favour. Its currency position is also reasonably okay. You are seeing the economy recovering from a V-shaped downturn following demonetisation. From an earnings perspective even though commodity prices have recovered a lot, India’s earnings should be quite stable. Add to that, valuations have come off and the earnings recovery is pretty much on track. All these factors add up essentially for India.

has underperformed major markets since November. Do you have anything to say on that?

That’s mainly because of demonetisation. We in fact upgraded to our biggest overweight in December after the correction. So we kind of took that opportunity. We don’t think the impact of will last beyond a couple of quarters.

Do you expect to outperform other Asian markets in 2017?

Yes, I expect to outperform. On an absolute basis maybe all markets might go down. is very difficult for a market to go up when everything else is falling.

Which are the markets that are most vulnerable if the US does focus on protectionism?

Countries that are more export dependent—the likes of Korea, and Taiwan. For India, the information technology (IT) sector is quite exposed. Pharmaceutical sector the impact is not so much due to protectionism but change of drug pricing might impact them.