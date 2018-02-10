JUST IN
Corporate bond norms by Sept; investors on right path with MFs: Sebi chief

Sebi chief adds that LTCG tax to have minimal impact on Indian markets; global factors pose greater risk

New Delhi 

SEBI
Photo: Reuters

Sebi will soon come out with norms on corporate bonds to encourage firms to tap this route for raising funds, Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Saturday. The Sebi chairman said that the government's proposal to mandate listed companies to raise 25 per cent funds from corporate bonds was a good step and that detailed rules would be issued by September. It was wrong to say that long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax would have no impact on Indian markets but it would be minimal, said Tyagi, adding that global factors posed a bigger risk. According to TV reports, the Sebi chairman added that since markets were booming, it was an opportune time to introduce LTCG tax.

He said that he had not received any representation from investors regarding LTCG tax. The chairman also said that small investors need not panic over market falls and that they were doing well to invest via mutual funds. However, he cautioned that it can't be as risk-free as deposits.

First Published: Sat, February 10 2018. 12:44 IST

