Corporate bond norms by Sept; investors on right path with MFs: Sebi chief

Sebi will soon come out with norms on to encourage firms to tap this route for raising funds, Chairman said on Saturday. The said that the government's proposal to mandate listed companies to raise 25 per cent funds from was a good step and that detailed rules would be issued by September. It was wrong to say that long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax would have no impact on Indian but it would be minimal, said Tyagi, adding that global factors posed a bigger risk. According to TV reports, the added that since were booming, it was an opportune time to introduce tax.

He said that he had not received any representation from investors regarding tax.