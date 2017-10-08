Corporate earnings will revive in second half of FY18: Nirmal Jain

Amid rising worry over slowing economic growth, Nirmal Jain, chairman of IIFL, the financial services group, tells Rajesh Bhayani that slowdown for a quarter or two is a small price to pay for the radical reforms implemented, as these would have a strongly positive impact on economic growth over the next five to 10 years. Edited excerpts: The economy seems to have slowed with demonetisation and the goods & services tax (GST). How do you justify the high share valuations? There is a lot of noise about economic slowdown caused by GST and demonetisation. No doubt, there is an ...