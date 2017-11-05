Corporate profits, markets can double in next 4-5 years: Prateek Agrawal

Even as markets are hitting new highs, Prateek Agrawal, business head and chief investment officer at ASK Investment Managers, tells Vishal Chhabria that valuations are still at fair levels, and there could be further gains, aided by a revival in earnings growth. Edited excerpts: Markets are hitting new highs, so are valuations. Does that worry you? No. I believe that in the context of declining interest rates, valuations are fair, given that markets discount future cash flows into the present. A close to a two percentage point decline in interest rates over the past two ...