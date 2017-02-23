Corporates gear up to meet PoEM norms

Despite the final guidelines from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) last month to determine the Place of Effective Management (PoEM) of a company, a few issues remain.

The concept of PoEM is an internationally recognised test used to determine a foreign company's residential status. Until April 1, 2016, a subsidiary of an Indian company or the parent of an Indian company was not subject to income tax in India unless its affairs were 'wholly controlled and managed' in India. So, a tax incidence would not arise in India, unless the entire decision-making team was in India. Now if a company's PoEM is India, its global income will be taxable in the country.

The recent guidelines emphasise PoEM is to be determined on a factual and yearly basis. For those having an "Active Business Outside India" (ABOI) or operations outside India, it will be assumed that the foreign company does not have a PoEM in India, if the majority of the board meetings are held outside India, with an active decision-making board.

For those not engaged in ABOI, the guidelines prescribe a twin test: identification of persons who take key management and commercial decisions and determining the place where these decisions are made. PoEM will also be determined by considering activities performed over a period of time during the year for which PoEM is determined.

"The circular has listed multiple factors for determination of PoEM, without defining the hierarchy and weightage for each of the factors. This is likely to make the exercise subjective and uncertain," said Deepa Dalal, partner, transaction tax, EY India.

Added Maulik Doshi, partner, SKP Group: "Since the language used in the guidelines is open to interpretation, there could be litigation with the Indian tax authorities on this issue. It would be advisable for corporates to relook at their operations and ensure that they are compliant."

For Indian companies that have made outbound investments, there is a risk that PoEM of such outbound investments could be considered to be in India in case the management of such overseas entities is determined to be in India. In case of foreign investments in India, there could be a risk that the entity from which the investment is made could have a PoEM in India.

"The guidelines are silent on whether PoEM is also required to be demonstrated in the jurisdiction where such investment companies are located. MNCs generally nominate experts from multiple jurisdictions on the board of the investment companies. This could pose some challenges in satisfying the requirement that the holding companies in effect are managed from the same jurisdiction. For instance, majority of the board of directors could be resident outside the jurisdiction in which the investment holding company is incorporated," said Dalal.

Companies are gearing up to meet the new guidelines. Some are preparing to change directorship to ensure there are more local directors; others are decentralising power to empower local management and trying to take key strategic decisions by going to the particular overseas location. A few are even reevaluating their holding structures. For example, if there are 10 investments being made in 10 different jurisdictions through the route, then the holding company structure is collapsed and investments are being directly routed through India. This is to avoid double taxation.

"Given that these guidelines have been issued in January 2017, it would have been ideal if these provisions would have been applied prospectively from financial year 2017-18 (assessment year 2018-19), which would have provided sufficient time to foreign companies having their PoEM in India to carry out compliances required under the tax laws," said Doshi.