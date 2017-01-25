Cotton price rally, traders blame MNCs

prices are up 7.5 per cent in January on lower arrivals despite estimates of a bumper output this year.

The benchmark, Shankar 6 variety, was traded at Rs 11,979 a quintal on January 24, a rise of Rs 850 from early this month. Other varieties of fibre have moved up similarly.

The in its first advance estimates projected India’s output at 32.12 million bales (170 kg each) in 2016-17, up from 30.15 million bales in 2015-16.

Ginners are facing a squeeze in their margins because they cannot pass on the increase in cost to consumers. active in purchase of have dented the business of local traders and ginners by holding on to stocks.

“ enjoy the advantage of having a presence in many countries where they hedge risk in the trade. Domestic commodity exchanges have not done enough to educate traders. Despite having a hedging facility, traders do not participate in the contract,” said Arun Dalal, an Ahmedabad-based cotton

trader.

Rising prices have driven India out of the global trade. Exporters, however, continue to meet old commitments.

“Cargill does not indulge in market manipulation. has hampered the supply of agricultural commodities and is no exception,” said a Cargill India spokesperson.

“Estimates show arrival of raw is behind its usual pace at this time of the season. This shortfall follows an already tight Indian supply towards the end of the previous season,” the spokesperson added.

“Our activity is focused on providing trading solutions to our customers and suppliers. This activity is conducted in accordance with the law,” said in an email response to a Business Standard query.

Emails to Singapore-based and the Netherlands-headquartered Company did not draw any response.

A study by Care Ratings shows domestic prices fell by about 16 per cent during July-November on weak demand from spinners. However, prices picked up marginally during October-December with new arrivals.

“In November-December, daily arrivals were lower by around 10 per cent, year on year, due to demonetisation. In the season 2016-17 (October-September), with an increase in production and stable consumption, exports are expected to pick up,” said Darshini Kansara, research analyst with Care Ratings.