Cotton trading at Rs 41,445 per candy; Coriander at Rs 5,420 per quintal

Cotton

The price of good quality will gain gradually as the arrivals dwindle. Benchmark variety Shankar 6 (S 6) is at Rs 41,445 per candy (356 kg) in Rajkot. Prices could gain to around Rs 42,000 per candy. However, a runaway rally is unlikely. Good quality imports will limit the upside in prices as overall availability of in the country remains sufficient to meet the moderately growing demand.

Coriander

prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,420 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,500 per quintal following lower production and active buying by masala manufacturers. However, seasonal arrivals would limit any sharp increase in prices.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain