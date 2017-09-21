CPPIB, GIC among anchor investors in SBI Life's offering

SBI Life Company has raised Rs 2,226 crore ($346 million) from anchor investors, including Canada Pension Plan Board (CPPIB) and the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Norway.

The insurer, a joint venture between and BNP Paribas Cardif, sold 31.8 million to a bunch of anchor at Rs 700 each, ahead of its initial public offering of equity (IPO) which opened on Wednesday and will close on Friday.

took 2.24 million (7.05 per cent of those allotted to anchor investors). Singapore wealth fund Pte bought almost 2.1 mn (4.9 per cent). Aranda Investments, a unit of GIC’s sister company, Temasek, purchased about 1.4 mn. Abu Dhabi Authority, Kuwait Authority and the Norwegian government's Pension Fund Global also bought The anchor included several foreign ones such as BlackRock, among the biggest global asset fund managers, which took 5.45 per cent through multiple funds. A bunch of (MFs) and companies were among the other A total of 49 schemes from 14 MFs took nearly 40 per cent of the on offer.

was the largest investor, taking 7.64 per cent of shares, followed by (7.05 per cent). Among MFs, was the second largest, taking 6.74 per cent of the on offer for anchor

SBI Life is selling in a price band of Rs 685-700 and will raise as much as Rs 8,400 crore ($1.3 billion). Anchor are investing at the top end of the band.

“At Rs 700, the issue is offered at 4.2 times its embedded value of Rs 16,538 crore. This is a little higher than 3.8 times for We believe the premium valuation for SBI is justified, due to its higher incremental market share gain. Hence, we recommended to subscribe to the issue with a long-term perspective,” went a note by Angel Broking.

The entire IPO comprises an offer for sale by and BNP Paribas. The public issue comprises a sale of 120 million shares, representing a 12 per cent stake dilution on a post-offer basis. SBI is selling 80 m worth Rs 5,600 crore, while BNP is selling the remaining worth Rs 2,800 crore.

SBI owns 70.1 per cent stake; BNP holds 26 per cent. After the IPO, the promoter holding in SBI Life will drop from 96 per cent to 84 per cent. This is the biggest IPO in India after state-run Coal India’s Rs 15,500-crore share sale in 2010.

SBI Life is India’s second largest life insurer in the private sector, after Life Insurance, which went public last year.

IPO subscribed 10% on 1st day

The Rs 8,400-crore initial public Offering of equity from SBI Life garnered 10 per cent subscription on Wednesday, first day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed six per cent, the wealthy investor portion got one per cent and the retail (small investor) part was subscribed 16 per cent, according to stock exchange disclosures.