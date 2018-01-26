CPSE ETF, rising popularity put exchange traded fund market on a roll

The (ETF) market is expected to grow on the back of continued thrust from government and the rising acceptance of such products as an vehicle by the retail segment, says a report. The market corpus stood at Rs 778.97 billion as of December 2017, clocking an average growth of about 40 per cent since 2012. "The current exponential growth in the market can be attributed to the growing acceptance of passive investing by the market participants, which is evident from the overwhelming response to the disinvestment initiatives government," according to a report. And the market is expected to grow on the back of continued thrust by government and the acceptance of such products as an vehicle, it added. The index, which was set up to facilitate divestment of select Central public sector enterprises through the route, the report said the fund yielded a 16.7 per cent CAGR return between its inception on March 28, 2014 and January 10, 2018. "Over the past six months, the index generated absolute return of 16.6 per cent against 9.4 per cent return from the Nifty," it added. The index-based fund tracks Nifty index constituting 10 central public sector enterprises. Oil ONGC, Coal India, IndianOil, Gail India, Oil India, Power Corporation, Bharat Electronics, Rural Electrification Corporation, and Container Corporation of are the constituents of the Nifty Index. While the assets under management of the global market stood at $4.8 trillion as of December 2017, despite impressive growth, the domestic market is still at a nascent stage, the report noted.