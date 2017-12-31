Crude oil prices likely to remain volatile in 2018

International crude oil prices are likely to remain highly volatile with an upward bias in 2018 due to production cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) despite a rise in demand. After hitting a 13-year low of $26.55 per barrel on January 20, 2016, crude oil prices have recovered good ground. However, in 2017, due to sudden swings in supply, oil prices also moved in a wide range.

Prices fell to a low of $44.20 on June 21 before recovering on account of a 1.2 million barrels per day production cuts by the Opec members. Towards the end of 2017, ...