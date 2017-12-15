JUST IN
Business Standard

Crude oil rises 0.44% to Rs 3,667 per barrel on firm Asian trading

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices rose 0.44 per cent to Rs 3,667 per barrel in futures market today as speculators created fresh bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery this month rose Rs 16, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 3,667 per barrel in a business turnover of 2,056 lots.


Likewise, the oil for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 12, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 3,678 per barrel in 232 lots.

Traders said raising of bets by speculators, encouraged by a firm trend in Asian trading, supported the upside in crude oil prices in futures trade here.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 7 cents to $57.11 while Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 4 cents at $63.35 per barrel.

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 12:38 IST

