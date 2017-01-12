TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Energy

Saudi cuts oil exports to Reliance, HMEL
Business Standard

Crude oil rises from one-month low

Futures climbed 1% in New York after dropping 5.9% in the previous two sessions

Grant Smith 

oil, crude

Oil price advanced from the lowest level in a month as investors weighed production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members against a projected gain in US crude output. Futures climbed as much as one per cent in New York after dropping 5.9 per cent in the previous two sessions. 

Saudi Arabia was said to reduce February crude sales to China and southern Asian nations as it curbs supply in accordance with a deal between OPEC and other producers. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its forecast for US output this year before a separate report on Wednesday that is estimated to show crude inventories rose last week.   The EIA’s upward revision comes after the OPEC and 11 other nations agreed to curb output to trim a global supply glut.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Crude oil rises from one-month low

Futures climbed 1% in New York after dropping 5.9% in the previous two sessions

Futures climbed 1% in New York after dropping 5.9% in the previous two sessions
Oil price advanced from the lowest level in a month as investors weighed production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members against a projected gain in US crude output. Futures climbed as much as one per cent in New York after dropping 5.9 per cent in the previous two sessions. 

Saudi Arabia was said to reduce February crude sales to China and southern Asian nations as it curbs supply in accordance with a deal between OPEC and other producers. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its forecast for US output this year before a separate report on Wednesday that is estimated to show crude inventories rose last week.   The EIA’s upward revision comes after the OPEC and 11 other nations agreed to curb output to trim a global supply glut.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Crude oil rises from one-month low

Futures climbed 1% in New York after dropping 5.9% in the previous two sessions

Oil price advanced from the lowest level in a month as investors weighed production cuts from Saudi Arabia and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members against a projected gain in US crude output. Futures climbed as much as one per cent in New York after dropping 5.9 per cent in the previous two sessions. 

Saudi Arabia was said to reduce February crude sales to China and southern Asian nations as it curbs supply in accordance with a deal between OPEC and other producers. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its forecast for US output this year before a separate report on Wednesday that is estimated to show crude inventories rose last week.   The EIA’s upward revision comes after the OPEC and 11 other nations agreed to curb output to trim a global supply glut.

image
Business Standard
177 22