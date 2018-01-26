Cryptocurrencies drop 5.5%-18% after Japanese exchange halts withdrawals

Cryptocurrencies slumped after one of the largest exchanges in Japan halted client withdrawals. Coincheck, based in Tokyo, said in a series of tweets that it had suspended all withdrawals, halted trading in all tokens except and stopped deposits into coins. The exchange didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. NEM, the 10th-largest by market value, fell 18 per cent at 4:47 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to dropped 5.5 per cent and retreated 11 per cent, according to composite pricing on Bloomberg. exchanges, many of which operate with little to no regulation, have suffered a spate of outages and hacks amid the trading boom that propelled and its peers to record highs last year. In Japan, where the Mt.

Gox exchange collapsed after a theft in 2014, policy makers have introduced a licensing system to increase oversight of local venues. has yet to receive a license, according to the website of Japan’s financial regulator.