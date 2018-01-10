Cryptocurrencies drop as high flyer altcoin Ripple trades 50% below peak

Ripple, one of the best-performing in 2017, led a retreat among peers on Wednesday as some investors reassessed whether last year’s gains were justified. The tumbled as much as 24 per cent to $1.61, or about half the value of its Jan. 4 peak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. pared the loss to 12 per cent, as and both fell by about 5 per cent. Ripple, created to help make easier, surged more than 300-fold last year as the investment frenzy surrounding spread to other Skeptics have warned of a bubble, while governments including China and South Korea have taken steps to clamp down on what they see as excessive speculation. Wednesday’s decline may have been fueled by profit-taking after last year’s rally, said Neelabh Dixit, co-founder of Cryptomover in Hong Kong. The slump also coincides with an intensifying debate over the token’s premise. Unlike many other such as bitcoin, much of ripple’s supply is controlled by the company that created it, a drawback for some market watchers who worry about too much centralization. Others note that the token isn’t required for some of the company’s money-transfer services.

Ripple’s price may also be falling amid concern over a feature that allows platforms using the token to freeze funds associated with transactions, Dixit said.