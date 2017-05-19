Cummins India falls 10% on disappointing Q4 results

dipped 10% to Rs 948 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported 5% drop in net profit at Rs 158 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17), due to unfavorable product mix. It had a profit of Rs 167 crore in the same quarter year ago.Net sales of the company during quarter under review increased 18.9% to Rs 1,235 crore against Rs 1,039 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.Analysts on an average had expected profit of Rs 208 crore on revenues of Rs 1,299 crore for the quarter.“Exports continue to disappoint based on the global economic scenario. In particular, the demand for low kilowatt generators has continued to soften based on difficulties that some of the economies are experiencing in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. Our product mix was unfavorable in the quarter which has had an adverse impact on profitability,” Anant J. Talaulicar, chairman & managing director, said.“Our domestic growth story continues based on momentum from the Government’s increased investments in infrastructure for the economy. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects in the domestic market,” added Talaulicar.At 12:00 pm; the stock was down 8% to Rs 973 on BSE, as compared to 0.13% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.49 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.