Cyient hits 52-week high on strong FY18 outlook

Cyient rallied 9% to Rs 569 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company said expect to deliver a double digit earnings growth in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18).“Our outlook for FY18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog. We expect a double digit growth in our services business while the design led manufacturing or DLM business is expected to grow around 20%. The margins are expected to improve by 50bps driven by improvements in operational efficiency through the year,” said Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and chief executive officer ofThe company reported 6.7% quarter on quarter (qoq) growth in dollar revenue at $150 million in September quarter (Q2FY18). Net profit grew by 27.2% at $17.3 million sequentially. The operating margin for the quarter stood at 14.6%, an increase of 56bps year on year and 181bps qoq.At 01:38 PM; the stock was up 6% at Rs 553 on BSE, as compared to 0.77% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 4.26 million shares changed hands so far against an average sub one million shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on the BSE and NSE so far.