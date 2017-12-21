JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat; Sun TV spikes 6% post 2G verdict
D B Realty, Unitech, Sun TV Network surge upto 20% post 2G verdict

D B Realty locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 43.70, Unitech surged 16% to Rs 8.25, while Sun TV Network rallied 6% to Rs 996 in intra-day trade on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of D B Realty, Unitech and Sun TV Network have surged up to 20% after the Supreme Court acquitted all accused in 2G spectrum scam.

Pronouncing its verdict in the Rs 1.76-lakh-crore 2G spectrum scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court of judge O P Saini on Thursday acquitted all accused, including former telecom minister Andimuthu Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member Kanimozhi and corporate executives like Swan Telecom’s Shahid Balwa, Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra and the Essar group’s Ruias, as the prosecution failed to prove the case against them, the Business Standard report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

D B Realty has locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 43.70 on the BSE on back of heavy volumes. A combined 3.69 million shares and there were pending buy orders for 2.59 million shares on the NSE and BSE at 10:49 AM;

Unitech surged 16% to Rs 8.25, while Sun TV Network rallied 6% to Rs 996 in intra-day trade. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.02% at 33,783 points.
First Published: Thu, December 21 2017. 10:59 IST

