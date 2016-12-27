D-Link (India) rallies 8% on fund buying

The stock rallied 8% to Rs 116 on the NSE in intra-day trade after Prusik Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought stake in the company through open market.

D-Link (India) has rallied 8% to Rs 116 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after bought less than 1% stake in the company through open market.



On Monday, December 26, 2016, rusik Asian Smaller Companies Fund had purchased 203,000 shares representing 0.57% stake in D-Link (India) at price of Rs 107.13 per share, the NSE bulk deal data shows.



The name of the sellers not immediately ascertained.



Since November 10, 2016, post July-September (Q2FY17) results, the stock surged 33% as compared to 5.5% decline in Nifty 50 index. The company engaged in networking products business had posted net profit of Rs 7.12 crore in Q2FY17 against profit of Rs 3.44 crore in Q2FY16.



At 01:40 pm; the stock was up 7% at Rs 114 on the NSE. A combined 2.01 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.