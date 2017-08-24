D-Mart surpasses Godrej Consumer, Dabur, Britannia in market-cap ranking

-
-
A strong rally in D-Mart stock in past two weeks has seen the market capitalization (market-cap) of the company crossing Rs 62,000 crore. Currently, the company stood at number 44th positions in overall ranking, with market-cap of Rs 62,901 crore at 10:17 am; as per BSE data.
D-Mart has surpassed the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Godrej Consumer Products, steel giant Tata Steel, insurance company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and cement major Shree Cement.
Since its debut on March 21, 2017, D-Mart managed to advance in the market-cap list by 19 notches. It was at 63rd rank with market-cap of Rs 39,988 crore at the end of day of its listing.
It has surpassed other FMCG companies such as Dabur India and Britannia Industries, pharmaceuticals companies like Lupin, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Market-cap in Rs crore
|Company
|21/03/2017
|23/08/2017
|% chg
|21/03/2017
|23/08/2017
|Chg
|Reliance Inds.
|1263.80
|1581.30
|25.1
|409974
|514223
|104249
|TCS
|2486.15
|2493.00
|0.3
|489878
|477232
|-12646
|HDFC Bank
|1441.55
|1773.05
|23.0
|369051
|456586
|87534
|ITC
|287.65
|282.25
|-1.9
|349420
|343789
|-5631
|H D F C
|1458.05
|1762.85
|20.9
|231582
|280870
|49288
|Hind. Unilever
|903.80
|1187.55
|31.4
|195609
|257041
|61432
|St Bk of India
|272.30
|278.75
|2.4
|217118
|240618
|23500
|Maruti Suzuki
|6077.40
|7575.45
|24.6
|183586
|228839
|45253
|I O C L
|371.80
|426.10
|14.6
|180543
|206910
|26368
|Infosys
|1032.00
|894.50
|-13.3
|237044
|205464
|-31581
|O N G C
|193.70
|159.60
|-17.6
|248580
|204818
|-43761
|ICICI Bank
|247.45
|298.35
|20.6
|158529
|191384
|32854
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|859.65
|980.35
|14.0
|158210
|186616
|28406
|Bharti Airtel
|349.60
|431.80
|23.5
|139749
|172608
|32859
|Larsen & Toubro
|1033.04
|1124.40
|8.8
|144565
|157477
|12912
|Coal India
|292.80
|241.05
|-17.7
|181753
|149630
|-32123
|Wipro
|248.80
|290.85
|16.9
|120962
|141547
|20585
|NTPC
|161.85
|169.75
|4.9
|133453
|139967
|6514
|HCL Technologies
|857.20
|878.05
|2.4
|122305
|122224
|-82
|Tata Motors
|473.35
|380.10
|-19.7
|151168
|121245
|-29922
|Hind.Zinc
|307.25
|286.70
|-6.7
|129823
|121140
|-8683
|Axis Bank
|488.00
|503.00
|3.1
|116837
|120598
|3761
|Power Grid Corpn
|193.20
|219.30
|13.5
|101074
|114729
|13654
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|699.30
|468.75
|-33.0
|167783
|112468
|-55316
|Vedanta
|261.65
|299.60
|14.5
|77571
|111367
|33796
|B P C L
|428.04
|509.70
|19.1
|92851
|110567
|17715
|Asian Paints
|1067.45
|1140.25
|6.8
|102390
|109373
|6983
|UltraTech Cem.
|4005.40
|3963.85
|-1.0
|109948
|108818
|-1130
|IndusInd Bank
|1390.75
|1660.70
|19.4
|83185
|99428
|16243
|Bajaj Fin.
|1174.90
|1778.75
|51.4
|64608
|97812
|33204
|M & M
|1294.30
|1372.85
|6.1
|80388
|85267
|4879
|Bajaj Finserv
|4055.00
|5356.10
|32.1
|64528
|85233
|20705
|Eicher Motors
|24902.05
|30651.65
|23.1
|67758
|83442
|15683
|Bajaj Auto
|2908.60
|2760.50
|-5.1
|84166
|79881
|-4286
|Adani Ports
|325.50
|385.05
|18.3
|67409
|79742
|12333
|Yes Bank
|1486.80
|1722.05
|15.8
|63006
|78825
|15819
|Hero Motocorp
|3342.80
|3890.15
|16.4
|66755
|77685
|10930
|Bharti Infra.
|313.00
|382.90
|22.3
|57893
|70822
|12929
|H P C L
|337.14
|458.00
|35.8
|51373
|69791
|18418
|Bosch
|22911.45
|21840.65
|-4.7
|69927
|66659
|-3268
|Motherson Sumi
|246.40
|314.90
|27.8
|51873
|66296
|14423
|GAIL (India)
|370.05
|384.20
|3.8
|62587
|64980
|2393
|Nestle India
|6333.30
|6624.50
|4.6
|61066
|63873
|2808
|Avenue Super.
|640.75
|989.15
|54.4
|39988
|61731
|21743
|Godrej Consumer
|849.20
|904.80
|6.5
|57848
|61647
|3799
|Tata Steel
|496.60
|633.40
|27.5
|48231
|61517
|13286
|ICICI Pru Life
|371.15
|421.95
|13.7
|53273
|60568
|7295
|Shree Cement
|16295.85
|17183.35
|5.4
|56775
|59867
|3092
|JSW Steel
|192.10
|239.60
|24.7
|46435
|57917
|11482
|Ambuja Cem.
|237.20
|276.05
|16.4
|47100
|54814
|7714
|Titan Company
|463.70
|608.05
|31.1
|41167
|53982
|12815
|Dabur India
|281.40
|298.50
|6.1
|49569
|52581
|3012
|Hindalco Inds.
|198.20
|231.00
|16.5
|44460
|51825
|7365
|Zee Entertainmen
|522.90
|514.25
|-1.7
|50219
|49389
|-831
|Cadila Health.
|441.80
|462.50
|4.7
|45229
|47348
|2119
|Cipla
|591.45
|559.60
|-5.4
|47582
|45030
|-2552
|Siemens
|1246.70
|1256.95
|0.8
|44398
|44763
|365
|Lupin
|1454.95
|954.80
|-34.4
|65698
|43133
|-22565
|Tech Mahindra
|477.20
|429.75
|-9.9
|46484
|41931
|-4553
|Aurobindo Pharma
|691.10
|698.50
|1.1
|40489
|40924
|435
|NMDC
|136.90
|123.05
|-10.1
|43314
|38932
|-4382
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2622.80
|2029.50
|-22.6
|43470
|33661
|-9810
|B H E L
|169.10
|127.55
|-24.6
|41389
|31219
|-10170
