JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Liquor stocks gain after Supreme Court clarifies on Highway liquor ban
Business Standard

D-Mart surpasses Godrej Consumer, Dabur, Britannia in market-cap ranking

With market-cap of Rs 62,901 croe, D-Mart stood at 44th rank, the BSE data shows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts, which operates supermarket chain D-Mart stores, hit a new high, crossing Rs 1,000 mark at Rs 1,018, up 3% on BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market.
 
Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)  is continued at its upward move in past nine trading sessions. Since August 10, the stock rallied 16% from Rs 880 as compared to a marginal 0.19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

A strong rally in D-Mart stock in past two weeks has seen the market capitalization (market-cap) of the company crossing Rs 62,000 crore.  Currently, the company stood at number 44th positions in overall ranking, with market-cap of Rs 62,901 crore at 10:17 am; as per BSE data.

D-Mart has surpassed the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Godrej Consumer Products, steel giant Tata Steel, insurance company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and cement major Shree Cement.

Since its debut on March 21, 2017, D-Mart managed to advance in the market-cap list by 19 notches.  It was at 63rd rank with market-cap of Rs 39,988 crore at the end of day of its listing.

It has surpassed other FMCG companies such as Dabur India and Britannia Industries, pharmaceuticals companies like Lupin, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma.

  Price on BSE in Rs Market-cap in Rs crore  
Company 21/03/2017 23/08/2017 % chg 21/03/2017 23/08/2017 Chg
Reliance Inds. 1263.80 1581.30 25.1 409974 514223 104249
TCS 2486.15 2493.00 0.3 489878 477232 -12646
HDFC Bank 1441.55 1773.05 23.0 369051 456586 87534
ITC 287.65 282.25 -1.9 349420 343789 -5631
H D F C 1458.05 1762.85 20.9 231582 280870 49288
Hind. Unilever 903.80 1187.55 31.4 195609 257041 61432
St Bk of India 272.30 278.75 2.4 217118 240618 23500
Maruti Suzuki 6077.40 7575.45 24.6 183586 228839 45253
I O C L 371.80 426.10 14.6 180543 206910 26368
Infosys 1032.00 894.50 -13.3 237044 205464 -31581
O N G C 193.70 159.60 -17.6 248580 204818 -43761
ICICI Bank 247.45 298.35 20.6 158529 191384 32854
Kotak Mah. Bank 859.65 980.35 14.0 158210 186616 28406
Bharti Airtel 349.60 431.80 23.5 139749 172608 32859
Larsen & Toubro 1033.04 1124.40 8.8 144565 157477 12912
Coal India 292.80 241.05 -17.7 181753 149630 -32123
Wipro 248.80 290.85 16.9 120962 141547 20585
NTPC 161.85 169.75 4.9 133453 139967 6514
HCL Technologies 857.20 878.05 2.4 122305 122224 -82
Tata Motors 473.35 380.10 -19.7 151168 121245 -29922
Hind.Zinc 307.25 286.70 -6.7 129823 121140 -8683
Axis Bank 488.00 503.00 3.1 116837 120598 3761
Power Grid Corpn 193.20 219.30 13.5 101074 114729 13654
Sun Pharma.Inds. 699.30 468.75 -33.0 167783 112468 -55316
Vedanta 261.65 299.60 14.5 77571 111367 33796
B P C L 428.04 509.70 19.1 92851 110567 17715
Asian Paints 1067.45 1140.25 6.8 102390 109373 6983
UltraTech Cem. 4005.40 3963.85 -1.0 109948 108818 -1130
IndusInd Bank 1390.75 1660.70 19.4 83185 99428 16243
Bajaj Fin. 1174.90 1778.75 51.4 64608 97812 33204
M & M 1294.30 1372.85 6.1 80388 85267 4879
Bajaj Finserv 4055.00 5356.10 32.1 64528 85233 20705
Eicher Motors 24902.05 30651.65 23.1 67758 83442 15683
Bajaj Auto 2908.60 2760.50 -5.1 84166 79881 -4286
Adani Ports 325.50 385.05 18.3 67409 79742 12333
Yes Bank 1486.80 1722.05 15.8 63006 78825 15819
Hero Motocorp 3342.80 3890.15 16.4 66755 77685 10930
Bharti Infra. 313.00 382.90 22.3 57893 70822 12929
H P C L 337.14 458.00 35.8 51373 69791 18418
Bosch 22911.45 21840.65 -4.7 69927 66659 -3268
Motherson Sumi 246.40 314.90 27.8 51873 66296 14423
GAIL (India) 370.05 384.20 3.8 62587 64980 2393
Nestle India 6333.30 6624.50 4.6 61066 63873 2808
Avenue Super. 640.75 989.15 54.4 39988 61731 21743
Godrej Consumer 849.20 904.80 6.5 57848 61647 3799
Tata Steel 496.60 633.40 27.5 48231 61517 13286
ICICI Pru Life 371.15 421.95 13.7 53273 60568 7295
Shree Cement 16295.85 17183.35 5.4 56775 59867 3092
JSW Steel 192.10 239.60 24.7 46435 57917 11482
Ambuja Cem. 237.20 276.05 16.4 47100 54814 7714
Titan Company 463.70 608.05 31.1 41167 53982 12815
Dabur India 281.40 298.50 6.1 49569 52581 3012
Hindalco Inds. 198.20 231.00 16.5 44460 51825 7365
Zee Entertainmen 522.90 514.25 -1.7 50219 49389 -831
Cadila Health. 441.80 462.50 4.7 45229 47348 2119
Cipla 591.45 559.60 -5.4 47582 45030 -2552
Siemens 1246.70 1256.95 0.8 44398 44763 365
Lupin 1454.95 954.80 -34.4 65698 43133 -22565
Tech Mahindra 477.20 429.75 -9.9 46484 41931 -4553
Aurobindo Pharma 691.10 698.50 1.1 40489 40924 435
NMDC 136.90 123.05 -10.1 43314 38932 -4382
Dr Reddy's Labs 2622.80 2029.50 -22.6 43470 33661 -9810
B H E L 169.10 127.55 -24.6 41389 31219 -10170

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%