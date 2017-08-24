D-Mart surpasses Godrej Consumer, Dabur, Britannia in market-cap ranking

Avenue Supermarts, which operates supermarket chain stores, hit a new high, crossing Rs 1,000 mark at Rs 1,018, up 3% on BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market.



Price on BSE in Rs Market-cap in Rs crore Company 21/03/2017 23/08/2017 % chg 21/03/2017 23/08/2017 Chg Reliance Inds. 1263.80 1581.30 25.1 409974 514223 104249 TCS 2486.15 2493.00 0.3 489878 477232 -12646 HDFC Bank 1441.55 1773.05 23.0 369051 456586 87534 ITC 287.65 282.25 -1.9 349420 343789 -5631 H D F C 1458.05 1762.85 20.9 231582 280870 49288 Hind. Unilever 903.80 1187.55 31.4 195609 257041 61432 St Bk of India 272.30 278.75 2.4 217118 240618 23500 Maruti Suzuki 6077.40 7575.45 24.6 183586 228839 45253 I O C L 371.80 426.10 14.6 180543 206910 26368 Infosys 1032.00 894.50 -13.3 237044 205464 -31581 O N G C 193.70 159.60 -17.6 248580 204818 -43761 ICICI Bank 247.45 298.35 20.6 158529 191384 32854 Kotak Mah. Bank 859.65 980.35 14.0 158210 186616 28406 Bharti Airtel 349.60 431.80 23.5 139749 172608 32859 Larsen & Toubro 1033.04 1124.40 8.8 144565 157477 12912 Coal India 292.80 241.05 -17.7 181753 149630 -32123 Wipro 248.80 290.85 16.9 120962 141547 20585 NTPC 161.85 169.75 4.9 133453 139967 6514 HCL Technologies 857.20 878.05 2.4 122305 122224 -82 Tata Motors 473.35 380.10 -19.7 151168 121245 -29922 Hind.Zinc 307.25 286.70 -6.7 129823 121140 -8683 Axis Bank 488.00 503.00 3.1 116837 120598 3761 Power Grid Corpn 193.20 219.30 13.5 101074 114729 13654 Sun Pharma.Inds. 699.30 468.75 -33.0 167783 112468 -55316 Vedanta 261.65 299.60 14.5 77571 111367 33796 B P C L 428.04 509.70 19.1 92851 110567 17715 Asian Paints 1067.45 1140.25 6.8 102390 109373 6983 UltraTech Cem. 4005.40 3963.85 -1.0 109948 108818 -1130 IndusInd Bank 1390.75 1660.70 19.4 83185 99428 16243 Bajaj Fin. 1174.90 1778.75 51.4 64608 97812 33204 M & M 1294.30 1372.85 6.1 80388 85267 4879 Bajaj Finserv 4055.00 5356.10 32.1 64528 85233 20705 Eicher Motors 24902.05 30651.65 23.1 67758 83442 15683 Bajaj Auto 2908.60 2760.50 -5.1 84166 79881 -4286 Adani Ports 325.50 385.05 18.3 67409 79742 12333 Yes Bank 1486.80 1722.05 15.8 63006 78825 15819 Hero Motocorp 3342.80 3890.15 16.4 66755 77685 10930 Bharti Infra. 313.00 382.90 22.3 57893 70822 12929 H P C L 337.14 458.00 35.8 51373 69791 18418 Bosch 22911.45 21840.65 -4.7 69927 66659 -3268 Motherson Sumi 246.40 314.90 27.8 51873 66296 14423 GAIL (India) 370.05 384.20 3.8 62587 64980 2393 Nestle India 6333.30 6624.50 4.6 61066 63873 2808 Avenue Super. 640.75 989.15 54.4 39988 61731 21743 Godrej Consumer 849.20 904.80 6.5 57848 61647 3799 Tata Steel 496.60 633.40 27.5 48231 61517 13286 ICICI Pru Life 371.15 421.95 13.7 53273 60568 7295 Shree Cement 16295.85 17183.35 5.4 56775 59867 3092 JSW Steel 192.10 239.60 24.7 46435 57917 11482 Ambuja Cem. 237.20 276.05 16.4 47100 54814 7714 Titan Company 463.70 608.05 31.1 41167 53982 12815 Dabur India 281.40 298.50 6.1 49569 52581 3012 Hindalco Inds. 198.20 231.00 16.5 44460 51825 7365 Zee Entertainmen 522.90 514.25 -1.7 50219 49389 -831 Cadila Health. 441.80 462.50 4.7 45229 47348 2119 Cipla 591.45 559.60 -5.4 47582 45030 -2552 Siemens 1246.70 1256.95 0.8 44398 44763 365 Lupin 1454.95 954.80 -34.4 65698 43133 -22565 Tech Mahindra 477.20 429.75 -9.9 46484 41931 -4553 Aurobindo Pharma 691.10 698.50 1.1 40489 40924 435 NMDC 136.90 123.05 -10.1 43314 38932 -4382 Dr Reddy's Labs 2622.80 2029.50 -22.6 43470 33661 -9810 B H E L 169.10 127.55 -24.6 41389 31219 -10170

(D-Mart) is continued at its upward move in past nine trading sessions. Since August 10, the stock rallied 16% from Rs 880 as compared to a marginal 0.19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.A strong rally in stock in past two weeks has seen the market capitalization (market-cap) of the company crossing Rs 62,000 crore. Currently, the company stood at number 44th positions in overall ranking, with market-cap of Rs 62,901 crore at 10:17 am; as per BSE data.has surpassed the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Products, steel giant Tata Steel, insurance company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and cement major Shree Cement.Since its debut on March 21, 2017, managed to advance in the market-cap list by 19 notches. It was at 63rd rank with market-cap of Rs 39,988 crore at the end of day of its listing.It has surpassed other FMCG companies such as and Britannia Industries, pharmaceuticals companies like Lupin, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma.