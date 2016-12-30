Datamatics Global hits 12-year high; stock zooms 61% in December

The stock moved higher to its 12-year high at Rs 132, up 9% on the BSE extending it's a month-long rally.

Thus far in December, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 61% as compared to 0.06% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



On December 20, 2016, had purchased 295,000 shares representing 0.50% of total equity of Datamatics at Rs 102.08 per share on the BSE via open market purchase.



Amrita Vidur Bhogilal, one of the promoters of Datamatics, had sold 500,000 shares of the company via open market. The name of the other buyers not ascertained immediately.



The information technology (IT) software products company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in Q2FY17 against profit of Rs 45 lakh in Q2FY16.



At 02:46 pm; the stock was up 7% at Rs 129 against 1.1% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 4.85 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.