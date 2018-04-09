Datamatics Global soars 15% on acquisition of BPO firm RJ Globus Solutions

Shares of have rallied 15% to Rs 129 per share, extending their 2% gain on the on Friday, after the acquisition of RJ Globus Solutions, a company in Philippines, to strengthen its offerings to meet the growing demands of customers and increase its market presence.

“ Corp., Step down subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 75% Stake in Inc, a voice based Company headquartered in Manila, Philippines,” Datamatics said in a press release.

The objective of this acquisition is to further strengthen the Company’s offerings to meet the growing demands of customers and increase its market presence through an expanded global delivery center, it added.

Post-acquisition the Company will become stepdown subsidiary of the Company.

The company said it acquired 75% shares and balance 25% shares will be acquired in the year 2019 and 2020 based on the financial performance of the target Company.

Datamatics spent US $50,625 towards acquisition of 1,875 shares (or 75%). Additionally, $ 1.55 million will be infused towards payment of certain liabilities as per the definitive agreements, it said.

