De Beers pins hope on India, China for revival in 2017 jewellery demand

After the United States, the world's largest jewellery consumer market, reported a slowdown in demand during the January-March quarter in 2017 on the back of slower gross domestic product (GDP) growth, pins hope on India and China for the sector's growth in 2017.

In an annual study called 'Diamond Insight', the London-based diamond miner said that while the US demand drove global growth in 2016, increasing demand from emerging had been the reason why the past five-year period had been the strongest on record. added that despite facing challenging conditions in 2016, some saw this trend continuing in 2017 with improvements in demand from China and India, in particular.

The study said the US contributed around 50 per cent of the world diamond jewellery consumption to the tune of $80 billion with 4.4 per cent growth in 2016.

"American consumers continue to express the strong desire for diamonds, but their purchasing habits are changing rapidly. While bridal diamond jewellery remains fundamental, we are seeing both single and married women buying for themselves more frequently and more purchases being made online. Meanwhile, products such as multi-diamond jewellery are becoming more popular," said Bruce Cleaver, chief executive officer, Group.

Apart from the US, China posted a marginal growth of 0.6 per cent to renminbi 64 billion in 2016. Countries like India, Japan and the Gulf regions have posted a steep decline in diamond jewellery consumption in 2016, the study informed.

Meanwhile, overall diamond posted an 8.8 per cent decline in the rupee term to Rs 19,200 crore in 2016 as compared to Rs 21,100 crore in the previous year.

Demand from Indian consumers started to return to more normal levels in 2017, following an 8.8 per cent contraction (in local currency) in 2016 due to the jewellers' strike, and exchange rates.