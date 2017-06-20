Debt heavy companies are like a lottery. Should you play?

Lanco Infratech (LITL) hit a record low of Rs 1.70, down 10%, extending its Monday’s 20% decline on BSE, after the company said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed its lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process for the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Stocks of seven out of these nine listed entities have seen price erosion of up to 40% in the past one week. Besides, Lanco, Amtek Auto, Bhushan Steel, Steel and Jaypee Infratech were down 8% to 40% on BSE. Of these seven companies, five are trading below or close to their respective face value.

Given the debt mess, analysts see a bleak future for such firms and suggest retail investors steer clear from these scrips. For those who are already invested, it is a good time to book loss and exit, they advise.

“Even after repaying the debt, there will not be much left for the shareholders. Even if outsiders take charge, one needs to evaluate if the asset base exceeds the outstanding amount by a big margin. In some cases, I feel the value of assets will not be big enough. Investors should stay away from such stocks for now. Since the companies are making losses are unable to service debt, the problem has no easy solution. Shareholders, I feel, will not benefit much out of this restructuring,” suggests G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of & Advisory.

Despite the debt mess resolution in business restructuring, analysts say that the fate of these companies will also depend on the business cycle of the sector each company belongs to. For instance, analysts remain bullish on the road ahead for the steel sector, but prefer larger and relatively players with lesser debt on their books.

The RBI’s list of 12 companies also includes five steel makers — Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel, Monnet Ispat, and Steels.

India has now been a marginal net exporter of steel for ten months in a row, analysts say, and this has contributed materially to stronger-than-expected domestic pricing – a trend they expect to continue.

“Steel stocks globally have been relatively strong over the past one month and on year-to-date (YTD) basis Tata Steel and JSW Steel have been among the top performing steel stocks. In our view, both these companies are ideally positioned in a growing domestic steel market with multi-year price protection in place. We would use any weakness to add in these names,” suggests a J P Morgan report on the sector.

Companies from the infrastructure space include Lanco Infratech, Era Infra, Jaypee Infratech, and Jyoti Structures; while textile firm Alok Industries, auto ancillary firm Amtek Auto, and shipmaker ABG Shipyard were also part of the list of 12 companies identified for IBC, reports suggest. Monnet Ipsat & Energy that has lost 14% in past one week, however, clarified that it has not filed for bankruptcy.

“Ideally, investors should look for companies that have a good earnings track record coupled with low debt and a good return on equity (RoE). All these companies, on the other hand, are like a high-risk lottery. Of the entire list of companies that are suffering, only a handful can become multi-baggers over the long run. But identifying that company is difficult, and only institutional investors are best fit for this role. Retail investors should stay away and those who are invested should exit,” advises A K Prabhakar, head of research at