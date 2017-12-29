Decade in numbers: How business groups, sectors and stocks have fared

In January 11, 2008, the Bombay Stock Exchange welcomed a bronze bull, five feet tall and weighing a tonne.

It couldn’t have come at a more opportune time — the bull market had begun in 2005 and just three days earlier, the Sensex had closed at its life-time high. Ratan Tata’s Rs 1-lakh car, Nano, launched the previous day, was making India proud, Reliance Power was slated to make history as the largest initial public offering in stock market history the next week, and Aamir Khan’s Christmas release, Taare Zameen Par, was spreading hope in ...