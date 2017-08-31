Defence stocks gain on heavy volumes; Reliance Defence advances over 7%

-
Defence stocks gained on Thursday on heavy volumes amid volatility ahead of August F&O expiry.
Reliance Defence and Engineering rose over 7% to Rs 58.70 in a other-wise flat market after it witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.58 times. The stock hit a high and low of Rs 58.7 and Rs 55 respectively till now.
Astra Microwave Products and Walchandnagar Industries were also trading up by over 5% and 3% respectively on heavy volumes. Astra Microwave Products opened at Rs 146.80 per share and attracted total traded volume of 3,63,325 shares and traded value of Rs 476.57 lakh on NSE at 12:54 pm
Among other stocks BEML gained 1%, Bharat Electronics advanced 0.7% while Bharat Forge declined nearly 1% and L&T fell 0.4%.
