Demonetisation affects gold demand, long term looks good: WGC

Bar and coin investment is expected to be 250-300 tonnes by 2020: WGC

demand in India - the world's largest consumer - has been affected in the short term because of the shock demonetisation, but long-term prospects are encouraging with consumption to average at 850-950 per annum by 2020, the World Council (WGC) said today.



While the main demand will be for jewellery, bar and coin investment is expected to be 250-300 tonnes by 2020. Jewellery are estimated to touch the USD 40 billion mark, from the current USD 8.6 billion.



Stating that transparency across the value chain is necessary for to be mainstream, WGC said trade will become more transparent with introduction of GST, mandatory hallmarking and a massive push by organised jewellers to promote non-cash payments.



However, the latest cash ban exercise should also expand the tax base and the positive impact on public finances could generate a more benign and gold-supportive policy approach, it suggested.



There has been short-term impact on demand in the country due to as there were fears that the government may cap holdings and buying. Buyers stayed away for a brief while, said Somasundaram P R, head of WGC's India operations, after unveiling the report titled India's Market -- evolution and innovation.



Since it is difficult to say right now how much of an impact the move had on demand, WGC is still analysing it and will come out with a detailed report soon, he said.



"As of now, we still maintain that overall demand will average at 650-750 tonnes in 2016. Definitely, demand will be at a lower range," he said.



India's demand stood at 441.2 tonnes in January-September of 2016. Demand during Diwali and for weddings held up well until November 8 when the government announced ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, according to the WGC.



smuggling is expected to be higher in 2016 because of 1 per cent manufacturing excise tax. About 119 tonnes are estimated to have been imported through unofficial channels in 2015, it said.



Observing that cash crunch is taking a toll on demand in the short term, WGC in the report said even genuine buyers are reluctant to buy wedding jewellery as there is panic after taxmen investigated some jewellers who had, immediately after demonetization, created opportunities to convert old currency for fake or back-dated sales.



The caps on withdrawals from banks and lack of cash in ATMs meant that whatever cash available was largely spent on essential items -- in both rural and urban India -- it added.



Small jewellery businesses, particularly in rural centres, will feel the pinch until cash becomes more freely available, the council said further.



Stating that India's economy is going to be strong and will support the market, WGC Market Intelligence Director Alistair Hewitt said, "In 2016, India was one of the world's fastest growing economies. While the economy was rocked by the shock programme, it will bounce back and that will support the market in years to come."



Given that the outlook for income growth is positive, by 2020, "we expect Indian demand to average 850-950 tonnes per annum".

