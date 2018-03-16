Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by HDFC Securities

for by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities: Buy Asian Paints March Future at Rs 1,161 of Rs 1,145 Rs 1,190 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Asian Paint futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 10% with price rise of 2%. Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart where It closes above 200 dma first time Since 23- January 2018. Multiple bottom around 1090 levels during last few months Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above