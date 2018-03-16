JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell
Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah 

markets

Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities: Buy Asian Paints March Future at Rs 1,161 Stop loss of Rs 1,145 Target Rs 1,190 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Asian Paint futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 10% with price rise of 2%. Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart where It closes above 200 dma first time Since 23- January 2018. Multiple bottom around 1090 levels during last few months Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock. Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above
First Published: Fri, March 16 2018. 08:31 IST

