Derivative strategy for Bank Nifty from MOSL

Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA, MOSL

Option Strategy: (Modified - Expiry: 25 January 2016)



Buy 18600 CE 1 lot

Sell 19000 CE 1lot

Sell 17300 PE 1 lot



1. is in Short Unwinding cycle



2. Option indicative band suggest 19,000 as highest call congestion while 18,000 as an immediate put congestion



3. Unwinding in 18,500 CE could accelerate buying momentum towards 19,000



4. Considering we are participating rising momentum, Modified is recommended



Target: Rs 9,000

Stop Loss: Rs 3000



