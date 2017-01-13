Derivative strategy for Nifty from Motilal Oswal Securities

-
Derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA, MOSL
Option Strategy: Nifty (Bear Put Spread)
Buy 8300 PE 1 lot
Sell 8150 PE 1 lot
1. Nifty is in Long- Long unwinding cycle
2. It is trading near the vicinity of its highest call congestion at 8400 without much shift in option band of 8000-8400.
3. Nifty PCR OI too is quoting at 1.17 near the upper band of 1.20. Considering these profit booking could be expected at current level. Thus low risk hedged Bear Put Spread is recommended.
Target: Rs.6,500
Stop Loss: Rs.2,000
