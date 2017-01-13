Derivative strategy for Nifty from Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA, MOSL

Option Strategy: (Bear Put Spread)



Buy 8300 PE 1 lot

Sell 8150 PE 1 lot



1. is in Long- Long unwinding cycle



2. It is trading near the vicinity of its highest call congestion at 8400 without much shift in option band of 8000-8400.



3. PCR OI too is quoting at 1.17 near the upper band of 1.20. Considering these profit booking could be expected at current level. Thus low risk hedged Bear Put Spread is recommended.



Target: Rs.6,500

Stop Loss: Rs.2,000



