TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

Stock picks For today's session By Motilal Oswal Securities
Business Standard

Derivative strategy on Ambuja Cements by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

Sacchitanand Uttekar  |  Mumbai 

Here is derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst  & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:
   
Ambuja Cements: Bull Call Spread (Jan series)

Buy 225 CE 1 lot
Sell 230 CE 1 lot

Target: Rs 10,000                     
Stoploss: Rs 2500

Rationale:

1. Ambujacem has witnessed incremental built-up in past few trading session
2. Stock is trading near its highest call concentration at 220. Unwinding in same could lead to option trigger
3. As we are playing momentum, Bull Call Spread is recommended

Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Derivative strategy on Ambuja Cements by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

Here is derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities
Here is derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst  & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:
   
Ambuja Cements: Bull Call Spread (Jan series)

Buy 225 CE 1 lot
Sell 230 CE 1 lot

Target: Rs 10,000                     
Stoploss: Rs 2500

Rationale:

1. Ambujacem has witnessed incremental built-up in past few trading session
2. Stock is trading near its highest call concentration at 220. Unwinding in same could lead to option trigger
3. As we are playing momentum, Bull Call Spread is recommended

Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Derivative strategy on Ambuja Cements by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

Here is derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst  & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:
   
Ambuja Cements: Bull Call Spread (Jan series)

Buy 225 CE 1 lot
Sell 230 CE 1 lot

Target: Rs 10,000                     
Stoploss: Rs 2500

Rationale:

1. Ambujacem has witnessed incremental built-up in past few trading session
2. Stock is trading near its highest call concentration at 220. Unwinding in same could lead to option trigger
3. As we are playing momentum, Bull Call Spread is recommended

Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.

image
Business Standard
177 22