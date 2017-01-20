Derivative strategy on Ambuja Cements by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here is derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Securities:

Option Strategy:

Ambuja Cements: Bull Call Spread (Jan series)

Buy 225 CE 1 lot

Sell 230 CE 1 lot

Target: Rs 10,000

Stoploss: Rs 2500

Rationale:

1. Ambujacem has witnessed incremental built-up in past few trading session

2. Stock is trading near its highest call concentration at 220. Unwinding in same could lead to option trigger

3. As we are playing momentum, Bull Call Spread is recommended

Disclaimer: Securities ( ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.