Derivative strategy on Axis Bank by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative strategy on Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:

STRATEGY: : BULL CALL SPREAD

Buy 530 CE 25 May 2017 @ 6.75

Sell 550 CE 25 May 2017 @ 2.85

Target/Reward: 16,800

SL/Risk: 7,200

Rationale:

1. has recently taken support near to Rs 505, and has given the highest daily close in last 11 weeks

2. Fresh Put writing at Rs 510-530 strikes suggests shifting of its support while unwinding in Rs 540 Call could lead the momentum

3. Indicating positive to range bound move this Bull Call Spread is recommended

is a Deivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.