Derivative strategy on Axis Bank by Motilal Oswal Securities

Expect downside supports on Nifty within 9,350-9,320 zone: Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia  |  Mumbai 

Derivative strategy on Axis Bank by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:

STRATEGY: AXIS BANK : BULL CALL SPREAD

Buy AXIS BANK 530 CE 25 May 2017 @ 6.75
Sell AXIS BANK 550 CE 25 May 2017 @ 2.85

Target/Reward: 16,800    
SL/Risk: 7,200

Rationale:

1. Axis Bank has recently taken support near to Rs 505, and has given the highest daily close in last 11 weeks
2. Fresh Put writing at Rs 510-530 strikes suggests shifting of its support while unwinding in Rs 540 Call could lead the momentum
3. Indicating positive to range bound move this Bull Call Spread is recommended

Chandan Taparia is a Deivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.

