Derivative strategy on by of Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:

STRATEGY: : CALL LADDER SPREAD

Buy 1 lot 510 CE 29 June 2017 @ 16

Sell 1 lot 530 CE 29 June 2017 @ 8

Sell 1 lot 540 CE 29 June 2017 @ 5.50

Target: 9000

Stop loss: 3000

Hedge: Buy above 545

Rationale:

1. has been holding near to 500 and forming the higher weekly lows

2. Maximum Put OI at 500 strike suggests hold of the support while intact Call writing at 520-530 would restrict its upside.

3. Indicating positive to range bound move this Bull Call Ladder is recommended

Disclaimer: is a Deivatives and Technical Analyst at