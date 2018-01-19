Derivative Strategy on Bajaj Finance by HDFC Securities

-
-
Derivative Strategy on Bajaj Finance by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy BAJAJ FINANCE January 1650 Put at Rs 21.50 Stop loss of Rs 12 Target Rs 35 Rationale: We have seen aggressive short positions being built in Bajaj Finance futures during the series where we have seen open interest addition of 29% with price cut of 6%. Stock price has given break down on the daily chart today where it closes at five month low today Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating weakness in the stock Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
