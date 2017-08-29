Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities

-
ALSO READOption Strategy on Bank of Baroda by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities Option Strategy on Hindalco by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Reliance by Motilal Oswal Securities Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Chandan Taparia of MOSL
-
Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities:
Strategy: BANK NIFTY (BULL CALL SPREAD)
BUY 1 LOT OF 24300 CALL
SELL 1 LOT OF 24600 CALL
Rationale:
1. It has managed to hold above 24000 zones even after the selling pressure in last two week
2. It has respected to its 50 DEMA and surpassed its falling supply trend line
3. Intact Put open interest at 24000 and fresh Put writing at higher strikes suggests an up move
4. Call writing at 24,500 could restrict its upside towards 24,500-24,600
5. Thus a low risk, Bull Call Spread is recommended
BEP:
MAX RISK: 117 POINTS, Rs 4680
MAX REWARD: 182 POINTS, Rs 7320
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU