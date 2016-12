Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar of MOSL

Here is derivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar of Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy: (Bear Put Spread)

Buy 17,800 PE 29 DEC'16 1 LOT Sell 17,400 PE 29 DEC'16 1 LOT

is in Short- Short Unwinding cycle

Option indicative band suggest 18500 as highest call congestion while 18000 as an immediate put congestion

Unwinding in 18000 PE could accelerate selling pressure further towards 17,500

Considering we are participating falling momentum, low risk Bear Put Spread is recommended

Target: 10,000 Stop Loss: 2,500

Sacchitanand Uttekar