Derivative strategy on Dish TV by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Dish TV by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk by HDFC Securities:
Buy Dish TV November 80 call at Rs 2
Target: Rs 4.50
Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Dish TV futures today where their open interest rising by 6% with price rising by 3%.
During the series also, we have seen long position being built where open interest rising by 34% with Dish TV rising by 1%
Stock price has given breakout from the consolidation on the daily chart with rise in volumes.
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks
Disclaimer: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.
