JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities
Business Standard

Derivative strategy on Dish TV by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Dish TV by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk by HDFC Securities:

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Derivative strategy on Dish TV by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk by HDFC Securities:
 
Buy Dish TV November 80 call at Rs 2

Stop loss: Rs 1
Target: Rs 4.50
 
Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Dish TV futures today where their open interest rising by 6% with price rising by 3%.
 
During the series also, we have seen long position being built where   open interest rising by 34% with Dish TV rising by 1%
 
Stock price has given breakout from  the consolidation on the daily chart with rise in volumes.
 
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks
 
Disclaimer: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 08:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements