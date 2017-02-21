Derivative strategy on Dish TV by Motilal Oswal

Derivative strategy on Petronet by Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL:

Option Strategy

Dish TV: Bull Call Spread



Buy 92.5 CE 1 LOT

Sell 95 CE CE 1 lOT

Target: Rs 9000

Stoploss: Rs 3000

Rationale:

1) had witnessed accumulation in open interest in past few trading session

2) Put built-up at 90 could act as a vital support, while unwinding in 90 CE could propel momentum towards 94-95 on immediate basis

3) As we are participating bullish momentum, Bull Call Spread is recommended

Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities (MOSL) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.

is an Deivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.