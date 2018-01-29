Derivative Strategy on IRB Infra by HDFC Securities

on by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy FEBRUARY 250 call at Rs 8 Stop loss: Rs 5 Target: Rs 14 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in IRB futures today with price rise and higher volumes We have seen healthy rollover (76%) to the February Series In the option segment, 250 and 260 call added 97,500 and 80,000 shares in open interest today suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.