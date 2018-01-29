Derivative Strategy on IRB Infra by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READDerivative Strategy on Granules India by HDFC Securities Derivative Strategy on Nagarjuna Construction by HDFC Securities Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities Derivative Strategy pick on Apollo Tyres by HDFC Securities Derivative strategy on Jain Irrigation by HDFC Securities
-
Derivative Strategy on IRB Infra by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy IRB INFRA FEBRUARY 250 call at Rs 8 Stop loss: Rs 5 Target: Rs 14 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in IRB futures today with price rise and higher volumes We have seen healthy rollover (76%) to the February Series In the option segment, 250 and 260 call added 97,500 and 80,000 shares in open interest today suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU