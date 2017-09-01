JUST IN
Support for Nifty is seen at 9875, resistance at 9960: Prabhudas Lilladher
Business Standard

Derivative Strategy on LIC Housing Finance by HDFC Securities

Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Derivative Strategy on LIC Housing Finance by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk at HDFC Securities:
 
LIC Housing September Future – BUY

CMP – Rs 677
Stop loss - Rs 665
Target - Rs 695
 
Rationale:
 
1.      On the last day of August expiry, we have seen aggressive long build up in the LIC housing September Futures with rise in Volumes
 
2.      Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart today where it managed to close above the crucial resistance level of 670-671.
 
3.      Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock.
 
4.      NBFC as a sector doing well.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
