Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
Derivative Strategy on Mahindra & Mahindra by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on Mahindra & Mahindra by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra(M&M) December 1440 call at Rs 23

Stop loss: Rs 17
Target: Rs 35
 
Rationale:
 
We have seen long positions being built in M&M futures today where we have seen open interest addition of over 10% with price rise of 1.3%.
 
For the month of November, M&M reported better monthly numbers where sales grew by 18%, while tractor sales grew by 32%
 
Short term moving averages are trading above long term moving averages indicating positive trend
 
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 08:38 IST

