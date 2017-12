Derivative Strategy on Mahindra & Mahindra by HDFC Securities

on by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:



Buy Mahindra and Mahindra(M&M) December 1440 call at Rs 23



Stop loss: Rs 17Target: Rs 35We have seen long positions being built in M&M futures today where we have seen open interest addition of over 10% with price rise of 1.3%.For the month of November, M&M reported better monthly numbers where sales grew by 18%, while tractor sales grew by 32%Short term moving averages are trading above long term moving averages indicating positive trendMomentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.