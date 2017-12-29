JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

Dubai's Pluto Exchange launches mobile app for Bitcoin trade

Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: Prabhudas Lilladher
Business Standard

Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:
 
Buy Manappuram Finance January 125 call at Rs 6

Stop loss: Rs 4
Target: Rs 11
 
Rationale:
 
We have seen long positions being built in Manappuram Finance futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 6% with price rise of 3%
 
In the option segment, 125 and 130 call added 3 lakh(45%) and 3.66 lakh (87%) shares in open interest respectively today suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here
 
Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart where it managed to close today at all time high levels
 
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 08:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements