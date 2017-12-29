Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:
Buy Manappuram Finance January 125 call at Rs 6
Target: Rs 11
Rationale:
We have seen long positions being built in Manappuram Finance futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 6% with price rise of 3%
In the option segment, 125 and 130 call added 3 lakh(45%) and 3.66 lakh (87%) shares in open interest respectively today suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here
Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart where it managed to close today at all time high levels
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
