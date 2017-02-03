Derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by MOSL

-
ALSO READDerivative strategy on Bank Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar of MOSL Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty from Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty from Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty from Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Bank Nifty from Motilal Oswal Securities
-
Derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL:
Strategy: Nifty Bank (Ratio Call Spread)
Buy 20500 CE 23FEB’17 1 lot
Sell 21000 CE 23FEB’17 2 lots
Rationale:
Nifty Bank is in long-long Unwinding Cycle
Option data shows highest put concentration at 19500/19000 indicating support zone
Any unwinding in 20000 CE could lead to option trigger thereby fuelling the momentum towards 20,500-21,000
Considering falling volatility, Ratio Call Spread is recommended
Target: Rs 15,000 around 20,800
Initial Outflow: Rs 3,000
Hedge: Above 21,350
Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU