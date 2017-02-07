Derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

Derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

Derivative strategy on Bank by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL:



Strategy: Bank (Ratio Call Spread)



Buy 20500 CE 23FEB’17 1 lot

Sell 21000 CE 23FEB’17 2 lots



Rationale:



Bank is in long-long Unwinding Cycle



Option data shows highest put concentration at 19,500/19,000 indicating support zone



Any unwinding in 20,000 CE could lead to option trigger thereby fuelling the momentum towards 20,500-21,000



Considering falling volatility, Ratio Call Spread is recommended



Target: Rs 15,000 around 20,800



Initial Outflow: Rs 3,000



Hedge : Above 21,350



Disclaimer: ( ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.



is an Equity Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.



Sacchitanand Uttekar