Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here is derivative strategy on by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:

Modified Call Butterfly Spread



Buy 8250 CE 1lot

Sell 8400 CE 2 lots

Buy 8500 CE 1 lot

Target: Rs 8700 at 8400

Initial Outflow: Rs 2600

Limited Profit: Rs 1200 above 8500

Rationale:

witnessed robust rollover of 66% January series with positive price movement

Option indicative band suggest 8200 as highest call congestion while 8000 as immediate put congestion

Any unwinding in indicative band could boost the momentum

Considering stable volatility and to participate in upside momentum, a hedge strategy Modified Call Butterfly Spread is recommended

