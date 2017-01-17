Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here is derivative strategy on Nifty by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities

Option Strategy: NIFTY (Modified Put Butterfly Spread)



8350 PE 1 lot

8200 PE 2 lots

8100 PE 1 lot



1. is in Long- Long unwinding cycle



2. It is trading near the vicinity of its highest call congestion at 8400 without much shift in option band of 8,000-8,400



3. PCR OI too is quoting at 1.22 near the upper band of 1.20. Considering booking could be expected at current level. Thus low risk Modified Put Butterfly Spread is recommended.



Maximum Profit: Rs 9,800 at 8,200

Maximum Loss: Rs 1,400

Limited profit: Rs 2,000 below 8,100



Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.



Sacchitanand Uttekar