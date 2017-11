on by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities:

- BULL CALL SPREAD

BUY 1 LOT OF 10350 CALL @ 70

SELL 1 LOT OF 10450 CALL @ 30

BEP: 10390

MAX RISK: 40 POINTS (Rs. 3000/-)

MAX REWARD: 60 POINTS (Rs. 4500/-)

RATIONALE:

1) It has been holding the gains above 10300 strike

2) Fresh Put writing at 10300 strike could support the stock on decline

3) Intact Call writing at 10500 and 10400 could restrict its upside momentum

4) Thus a range bound, Bull Call Spread is recommended.

